KILLEEN — Services for Perry “P.H.” Bruner, 83, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Bruner died Saturday, March 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Hico to Hester and Imogene Bruner. He was a Borden Milk distributor. He also worked for the Texas Youth Commission.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Levy Bruner; three children, Brent Bruner, Tracy Mow and David Bruner; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.