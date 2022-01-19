BELTON — Services for Christopher Kotter, 53, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Bartlett City Cemetery with Tony Hughes officiating.
Mr. Kotter died Monday, Jan. 17, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 29, 1968, in Temple to Karl and Mary Frances Joyce Kotter. He grew up in Central Texas and graduated from Belton High School in 1988. He worked as a salesman for RSC, Paramount, and ASCO Rentals until retiring in 2017. He married Lisa Brown on Oct. 27, 1992 in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; his mother and stepfather, Mary and Roy Nelson; two daughters, Erin Gillis and Kaitlyn Kotter; and two brothers, Jon Fox and Michael Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, N.J. 07052.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.