BELTON — Services for Brenda Jane Johnson, 75, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Johnson died Thursday, June 11.
She was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Greenville to Ray and Vedia Dougherty. She graduated from John H. Reagan High School in Houston in 1963. She received a bachelor’s degree in 1991 and a master’s degree in 1997 from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She was a counselor and had private practices in Kemah, Brenham and Belton. She also was a lease analyst and managed a private professional oil and gas library in Houston. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Brenham and First United Episcopal Church of Belton.
Survivors include her husband, Aubrey Johnson; a daughter, Jeanna Pelliccia of Denver; two sons, John Belmont of Seattle and Beau Johnson of League City; and three grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.