BELTON — Kathryn Genevieve Martin, 93, of Belton died Saturday, Jan. 4, at a Belton nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Val Verde Cemetery with Derrell Thompson and Larry Givens officiating.
Mrs. Martin was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Val Verde to Bert B. and Nancy Amanda Smith Ray. She married Charles Edward Martin on Sept. 22, 1943, in Bell County. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Miller Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 3, 2001.
Survivors include a son, Charles R. Martin of Belton; a daughter, Pat Martin of Belton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Music Ministry Fund.
Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.