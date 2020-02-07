ROCKDALE — Services for W.E. “Gene” Northcott, 92, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Locklin Cemetery in San Gabriel.
Mr. Northcott died Thursday, Feb. 6, in Rockdale.
He was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Thrall to William and Pernie Austin Townsend Northcott. He graduated from Thorndale High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Betty Rogers on March 25, 1949, in Granger. He attended Nixon Clay College in Austin. He worked for Luby’s Cafeteria in Austin, Dallas, Wichita Falls and Denver. He also was a farmer. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale. He was a former member and vice president of the Thorndale School Board.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; a son, Gary A. Northcott of Thorndale; a daughter, Diane Hernandez of Thorndale; a sister, Doris Carlson of Thrall; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.