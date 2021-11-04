No services are planned for Shirley Almay Covill Henry, 81, of Belton.
Mrs. Henry died Friday, Oct. 1, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Ward County to John Elmer and Almay Shane Covill. She has been a resident of Temple for the last eight years and had previously resided in Eagle Lake. She graduated from Grand Falls Royalty High School. She received a bachelor’s degree and worked as a teacher in Odessa. She attended a Baptist church in Odessa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Jordan.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Jordan; a daughter, Debby Cushen; a sister, Betty Street; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.