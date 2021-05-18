Services for Delilah Anderson Diggs, 72, of Midland and formerly of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Sunday, May 16, at a Midland hospital.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 2:45 am
