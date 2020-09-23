Billy Joe Springfield
Billy Joe Springfield, 84, of Temple, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020 in a Temple hospital with his wife by his side. Graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Chester Springfield officiating.
Billy Joe was born January 22, 1936 in Lott, Texas to Chester and Elli Springfield. He graduated from Lott High School in 1954. Bill attended the University of Texas in Austin and the University of Texas in Arlington with a degree in Engineering. He worked for Atlantic Refining and Hunt Oil Company before moving to Temple in 1964 where he was employed by American Desk for 33 years before his retirement. He married Patricia Parcus on May 30, 1959.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings and by his daughter Lisa.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, two grandsons Zakk and Holden and by several nephews and nieces.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
