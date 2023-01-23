CAMERON — Private services for Johnnie Wayne Lanicek, 79, of Clarkson will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lanicek died Saturday, Jan. 21, at his residence.
He was born April 23, 1943, in Milam County to Emil and Lillie Otahal Lanicek. He married Melba Sue Weidner. He worked as a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Lee Lanicek of Cameron; a daughter, Melissa Sue Bosley of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.