Services for Charles “Cornbread” Detric Abercrombie Sr., 44, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Alfred Morgan officiating.
Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Round Rock.
Mr. Abercrombie died Friday, April 15, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 25, 1978, in Fort Worth to Charles Edward Martin and Eleanor Claudette Abercrombie Haynes. He attended Temple High School. He worked for Albertson’s and Whataburger. He attended Christ Gospel Church in Temple.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; two sons, Charles D. Abercrombie Jr. of Temple and Marcus Abercrombie; a daughter, Asia Abercrombie; seven brothers, Kevin Abercrombie Sr. of McKinney, Felja Abercrombie of Killeen, Jackie Martin of Austin, and Stanley Haynes Jr., Andre Riggins, Cedric Holiday, and Kenneth Brown, all of Temple; and a sister, Shamire Cokley of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.