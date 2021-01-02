Services for Christopher Lee Ortiz, 45, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mr. Ortiz died Dec. 23 in Temple.
He was born April 8, 1975, in Angleton to Juanito and Adela Torres Ortiz. He graduated from Troy High School. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Irene Rodriguez and Deborah Underwood; and four brothers, Edward Ortiz, John Ortiz, Nicholas Ortiz and Michael Ortiz.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.