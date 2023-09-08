Harold Lloyd Thompson
Harold Lloyd Thompson, age 86, of Temple, Texas, went to be with our Lord in the early hours of Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on May 19th, 1937, in Troy, Texas, to Lois E. and Minnie Etta Thompson.
Funeral services: Saturday, September 9th, 2:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Belton; interment to follow at Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas. Visitation: Friday, September 8th, 6-8 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
Harold graduated from Troy High School class of 1956. He served in the US Navy from 1956-1960. He married the love of his life, Mary Alice Hatter in Moody, June 1, 1962. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He was the owner of Thompson Builders as a General Contractor from 1973-2016. Harold worked with many wonderful people to build and remodel hundreds of beautiful homes in the Temple-Belton area until he retired in 2016. Harold was the oldest son of 12 children. He loved big family gatherings. More than anything, he loved his family. He spent many hours dedicating time to his two daughters, his five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Harold had a beautiful smile and playful personality that would light up the room when he entered. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family offers a special thank you to the Nurses and staff of Compassus Hospice for the excellent care and personal attention that Harold and the family received for the past year.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lois E and Minnie Etta Thompson, his in-laws, Jess and Thelma Hatter, two brothers, William Thompson, Roy Lee Thompson, two sisters, Maddie Kinkade and Barbara Lane.
Left behind to treasure his memory are his wife, Mary Alice Thompson; daughters, Kimberley Maxwell, husband, Shane, and Lisa Thompson, all of Temple; grandchildren, Christopher Hankins, Brittney, and Nathan Gaughan, of Temple, Justin and Dora Hankins of Tomball, Patrick and Sandra Maxwell of San Antonio, and Matthew Maxwell of Austin; great-grandchildren, Addison and Boe Gaughan of Temple, Paytin Hankins, Zay, and Julianna Sykes of Tomball, and Bella Kate Maxwell of San Antonio.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Belton.
