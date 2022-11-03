Dori (Naler)
Madden
Dori (Naler) Madden, born July 12, 1956, unexpectedly passed away in Anchorage, Alaska on June 8, 2022.
Dori was born in Nuremberg, Germany to her mother Patricia Wilson, and father Lieutenant Colonel Robert (Bobby) Naler, of Moody, TX. She lived in a military family and had the experience of living all over the world. She eventually settled back in Temple, TX where she graduated high school. She soon met her husband, Kenneth, who had two children she loved as her own. She and Kenneth made their home in Belton, TX, and had three more beautiful children. Dori worked for Star Tex Propane for over 10 years. After the passing of her husband, she retired and moved to Alaska to embark on a new chapter in her life.
Dori was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a loving, giving, and caring woman who cherished her family and friends throughout her lifetime. She was true to her faith and loved God. Selflessness and generosity were two traits that represented who she was. She was one who could always find the silver lining in any situation and push forward. She was a true representation of the good that we all need in life.
Dori (Naler) Madden is survived by her children, Robert, Ryan, and Casey Madden; stepchildren, Ron Madden, and Tracy Josephsen; mother, Patricia Wilson; sister, Jenna (Naler) Waterman; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased in death by her husband, Kenneth Madden, and father, Lieutenant Colonel Robert (Bobby) Naler, of Moody, TX.
There will be a Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at 11 AM First Methodist Church of Moody 500 5th Street, Moody TX, 76557
Paid Obituary