Private services are planned for Ross LaGow, 90, of Temple.
Mr. LaGow died Friday, Nov. 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 23, 1931, in O’Donnell. His family moved to Whitney when he was 3. He graduated from Whitney High School. He married Bobbie Johnell LaGow. He served in the Navy as a radio operator aboard various ships including the USS Henrico. He later worked for the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Immigration Service until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife in August 2017.
Survivors include three sons, Mike, Richard and Robert; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.