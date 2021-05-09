Services for Daylan Dewane Dixon, 24, of Waco are pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Mr. Dixon died Thursday, May 6, in Waco.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 9, 2021 @ 2:02 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.