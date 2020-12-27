A Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl O. Mesecke, 90, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Mesecke died Monday, Dec. 21, at a local care facility.
She was born Jan. 4, 1930, to Andrew Phillip and Selma Schneider Engbrock. She married Joseph Harvey Mesecke on Jan. 11, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Steven Mesecke, of Orlando, Fla.; two daughters, Deborah Gommert of Troy and Joanna Mesecke of Austin; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s School; or any charity.
Visitation and a rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is charge of arrangements.