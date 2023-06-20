KILLEEN — Services for Steve Leon Hall, 64, of Holland will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Dress for the service will be casual. A luncheon will be provided at noon at the church.
Mr. Hall died Tuesday, June 13.
He was born Sept. 8, 1958, in Mexia to Leroy Vickrey and Nelda Raye Rudasill. He graduated in 1976 from Brewer High School in White Settlement. He attended Texas State Technical Institute in Waco. He worked in commercial lighting. He married Janell Weems on June 5, 1982. They moved to Diamond Bar, Calif., in 1989. They later moved back to Bell County.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Brian Hall of Farmers Branch; two daughters, Sarah Galle of Temple and Molly Ledadom of Ridgecrest, Calif.; three brothers, Rick Vickrey of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Mike Hall of Carrollton; and David Hall of Bowie; a sister, Raye Lynn Hall of Bowie; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vista Community Church’s missions.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Service of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.