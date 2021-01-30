Services for Robert “Bobby” Fisher, 80, of Houston and formerly of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Fisher died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 13, 1940, in Dawson County to Ila Fay and Robert Fisher. He graduated from Lubbock High School in Lubbock. He attended Texas Tech University. He also attended South Texas College of Law in Houston. He married Marilyn Hill in 1962. He worked at Lubbock National Bank and Temple National Bank. He also was a lawyer. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Carlton Fisher of Temple; two daughters, Melinda Lucko of Temple and Jennifer of Canada; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity; or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.