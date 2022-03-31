Marilyn Ruth (Martin) Dearing
Marilyn Ruth (Martin) Dearing, of Temple, formerly of Morgan’s Point on Lake Belton, was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior March 24, 2022, in a care facility in Temple. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, Temple, followed by A Celebration of Life Service at the church at 11:00, with Rev. Gary Baxley officiating. Interment will follow in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Dearing was born Marilyn Ruth Martin to J.B. and Johnnie Ruth (Howell) Martin on January 18, 1927, in Ruston, Louisiana. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Mansfield, Louisiana, where she grew up with her aunt Aileen Howell, and Uncle “Bud” Howell, and his wife, and their three children. She became a Christian and was baptized as a young girl, becoming a member of Antioch Baptist Church near Mansfield, LA. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1944, then moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she lived with her Uncle Hersey Howell and his wife while attending business school and working part time. It was during WWII that she met Chaplain H. Franklin Dearing of Dallas, Texas, who was stationed at Barksdale Air Field. After the war they married and attended Ft. Worth’s Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where her husband graduated in January, 1950. From 1948 to 1954 she gave birth to their daughter, Sharon Elaine, sons Stewart Franklin, and Paul David.
She was a bookkeeper for several Texas banks, worked for the State Water Commission in Austin as well as a high profile insurance company where one of her grandsons recently worked in Austin. She was respected/admired while working in the business community.
Marilyn was always a gracious, lovely, “southern” lady, and was a devoted pastor’s wife, mother, and homemaker, always faithful to be by her husband’s side no matter where that took them. They served together in eight to nine Southern Baptist churches in the course of their 69 years of marriage. She was active in church activities such as Women’s Missionary Union, Vacation Bible School, Ladies prayer retreats, choir, and taught Sunday School classes into her mid- 80’s. She is remembered as being a prayer warrior, and a model pastor’s wife. Even during her husband’s “retirement years” she accompanied and assisted him on all of his intern pastorates and dramatic monologues of Moses and Peter. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for her lovely disposition, sweet, godly spirit and gentle nature who loved the Lord Jesus, serving Him for so many years. Her husband, “Brother Frank,” passed on to his eternal reward September 26, 2015. They are now reunited forever, enjoying eternal fellowship with their Lord Jesus and loved ones.
Survivors include: Sister, Mariana Denson of Mansfield, TX, two sisters-in-laws and their families in California; daughter, Sharon Baxley and husband, Gary of Temple; son, Stewart Dearing and wife, Carla, of Temple; son Dr. Paul Dearing and wife, Roopa, of Idaho; five grandchildren, Bonnie Singleton, Kyle and Jared Dearing, Kirk Baxley,and Kayla Clayton, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Family would like to express grateful appreciation for the love and care extended to Marilyn by the staff and caregivers of Canyon Creek Memory Care, Amedisys Hospice of Temple, and the loving hospitality of Marilyn’s church home, Lakeview Baptist Church of Temple.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church of Belton, The Gideon Bible Ministry, or The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Paid Obituary