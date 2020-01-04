Services for Zona Preece Kelly, 76, of Belton, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Mike Baggerly and Rev. Mike Randolph officiating.
Mrs. Kelly passed away after a long illness at a Temple hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Mrs. Kelly was born on June 19, 1943, in Lampasas, Texas, to Delmar Lee Preece and Bernice Ratliff Preece. She lived most of her life in Belton, Texas, and was a member of the Belton High School Class of 1960. After her marriage to Chuck Kelly, his 50-year radio broadcasting career created several moves to larger markets like Houston, Austin, and Oklahoma City. Many of his broadcasting years in this area included the former KTON in Belton and the former KOOV in Copperas Cove. The Kellys moved to Lometa, Texas in 1988. After Chuck’s retirement from radio broadcasting, he worked as Sports Editor for the Lampasas Dispatch Record. Zona was employed part-time at KCYL Radio in Lampasas as announcer, also writing and producing radio commercials. The couple also co-owned a family restaurant in Lometa.
The Kellys were very active in the Lometa community. Chuck was Mayor for three terms and City Councilman for two terms. Zona served on the Lometa School Board for several years, including her service as President of the Board. She was very active in the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, also serving as President. After residing for nineteen years in Lometa, the couple relocated back to Belton in 2006, where Chuck was Sports Editor for the Belton Journal until his death in 2012.
Zona’s professional career included her position as Administrative Director for the Cultural Activities Center, a multi-discipline arts facility in Temple, Texas. She served in this capacity from the early 70’s to the early 80’s, during which she was involved in the Capital Campaign Drive that led to the completion of its million-dollar-plus facility. During this time, she also headed the “Yettie Polk Park Committee” for the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and all Fourth of July activities in the park.
Zona later served as Executive Director for Vive Les Arts in Killeen, Texas, heading up the grant-funding for the Capital Fund Campaign Drive. The success of this campaign facilitated the move for Vive Les Arts from its old theatre location in downtown Killeen to its present day facility on W.S. Young Drive. She was also a licensed Realtor and Property Manager with Century 21 in Copperas Cove. She also served as Continuity Director, writing and producing radio commercials for KOOV and Mix 106 radio stations in Copperas Cove.
She was a member for many years of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton, and recently the House of Hope Outreach in Heidenheimer, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and one sister, Barbara Melton. She is survived by one son, Charles H. (Chuck) Kelly II and his wife Melissa of Kempner, Texas; daughters Debora Denise Kelly Emery and Dennis Hannigan of New York; Mona (MiMi) Kelly Fitch of China Spring, Texas; and Candice Kelly of Copperas Cove, Texas; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three stepdaughters: Janna Tompson of Canada; Christianne Boyle of San Antonio; and Dina Murphy and husband Pat of Rockport; one sister, Pansy Randolph of Belton; and one brother, D.L. “Dobbin” Preece.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 6 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.