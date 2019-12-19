BELTON — Services for Willie Ward Bounds, 87, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home with Tony Mahan officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Bounds died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at her residence.
She was born July 15, 1932, in Belton to Frankie and Cynthia Estelle Ivey Ward. She married Doyle Bounds in 1979 in Corsicana. She was the owner and cook at Willie’s Cafe in Belton for more than 28 years. She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald “Butch” Kettler; and a stepson, John Bounds.
Survivors include her husband, Doyle Bounds of Belton; a daughter, Sandra Dotson of Belton; three stepdaughters, Nanette Smith of Montana, and Stephanie Bounds and LaJuana Bounds, both of Kansas City, Kan.; a sister, Sue LaRocque of Copperas Cove; six grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.