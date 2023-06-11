Shirley Ruth Frank Eller
Shirley Ruth Frank Eller died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born to George and Linnie (Latham) Frank on November 27, 1931. She was a graduate of Temple High School, and she received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Baylor University. At Baylor she was a scholarship debater, representing the university in intercollegiate debate tournaments. She was a life member of the Baylor Alumni Association, Baylor’s Heritage Club, and Baylor’s Old Main Society.
She was a lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ Church and a member of the First Christian Church of Plano for over 60 years. She was the first woman to serve as chairman of the board of the now over 160 year old congregation.
Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She was the foundation of the Eller homelife, leading and guiding the family with her devotion to Christ and the church. Her life reflected the priorities of family, education, and service. The well-being of her family was at the top of her mind until the very end of her life.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Marjorie Ferrill of Belton, and by her sons, Dr. Tom Eller, II (Carlette) of Harker Heights and Dr. Richard Eller (Michele) of Plano. She is survived by her eight grandchildren, William Eller, Kathleen Eller, Jacob Eller, Arianna Eller, William Lyons III, Mallory South, Kami Morrow, and Michael Cavenee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Linnie Frank; her husband, Dr. Thomas O. Eller; and her grandson, Andrew C. Eller.
