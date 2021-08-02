BELTON — Services for Billy Mallory Miller, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Harker Heights.
A meal will follow the service from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Miller died Saturday, July 31, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Feb. 25, 1954, to Billy Don and Janice Eleanor Cast Miller in Belton. He graduated from Belton High in 1972. He married Beverly Leigh Alston in Troy in 1972. He joined the Army in 1974. He won the Texas State Golden Gloves boxing championship in 1971, 1972 and 1973. Also in 1972 he was runner-up for Boxing National Champion and was defeated only by Olympic gold medal winner Sugar Ray Seals. In he became the American National Champion representative in boxing matches against the Mexico, German and U.S.S.R. champions.
He is preceded in death by a son, Mallory Terrence Mark Miller; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Steven Josey Miller of Temple; a daughter, Stacey Short of Temple; two brothers, Mike Miller and Ronnie Miller, both of Harker Heights, two sisters, Donna Jo Patterson of College Station and Carolyn Wiebelhaus of Bryan, a grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.