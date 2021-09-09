ROCKDALE — Services for Robert Edward Meaker, 83, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Stephen Ammons and the Rev. Charles Cole officiating.
Mr. Meaker died Monday, Aug. 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Borger to Charles Edward and Ruby Wonita Crites Meaker. He married Peggy Joyce Reading on Nov. 25, 1961, in Panhandle. He worked as a pressman for newspapers in Brownsville, Victoria, Austin and Round Rock. He lived in Thorndale for the last 21 years. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church, the Texas Baptist Men and F.I.R.M. Baptist Area.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ron Edward Meaker.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; three sons, Frank Meaker and Shawn Meaker, both of Round Rock, and Todd Meaker of Thorndale; a sister, Hazel Janssen; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Catron, Dallas, TX 75227, or www.tbmtx.org.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.