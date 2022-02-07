ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Lou Renfro, 84, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Lott with the Rev. Stephen James and the Rev. Bill Perdue officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Renfro died Sunday, Feb. 6, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Rosebud to James and Ava Lou Griffin Self. She graduated from Lott High School in 1954. She married Roy Renfro on Dec. 23, 1954. She was the school secretary for Lott Elementary School for 33 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lott, taught Sunday school and was the church organist for more than 50 years. She served on the Clover Hill Cemetery board.
Survivors include her husband of Lott; a son, Ron Renfro of Lorena; three daughters, Nancy Hicks of Selma, Sheila Ramber of Dickinson and Sharon Vogel of Pasadena; two brothers, John Self of Lott and Cecil Self of China Spring; three sisters; Ardath Friudenberg of New Braunfels, Ann Thrasher of Lott and Elaine Hudson of Cameron; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott “Operation Christmas Child”; or to the Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.