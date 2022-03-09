James Arthur Miller, Jr.
James Arthur Miller, Jr., 79 of Temple, died Friday, February 18, 2022 in a Temple hospital. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Jim was born December 9, 1942 in Galveston to James A. and Fay Miller. He worked several years in the steel mills in Indiana. Jim was an active member of an AA chapter of Temple, Texas for several years, as his sobriety was very important to him. As of January 8, 2022, Jim reached 38 years sober. Having said that, the most important thing to Jim was his fellowship with God and the precious people that he met with on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and step parents, James A and Reggie Miller, Ray and Fay Payne, as well as his sister, Denise Payne Price. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Vann & husband Jimmie of Cameron, TX; brother, Gary Payne & wife Rhonda of Franklin; sister, Misty Markgraf & husband Trey of La Vernia, TX.
A host of nieces, nephews also survive him as well as his best friend Dickie Beeman and care taker, Wanda Ford.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary