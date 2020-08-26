Services for Frances Inmon Bowker, 96, of Belton will be later.
Mrs. Bowker died Thursday, Aug, 13, at a local nursing facility.
She was born Nov. 15, 1923, to Jasper James and Nina Ann Jewell Inmon in Kerens. She graduated as valedictorian of Kerens High School in 1939. She worked as a bookkeeper. She married Jack Williams and later Al Bowker, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Temple and St. Paul Methodist Church in Temple.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jack Williams.
Survivors include two daughters, Rena Taylor and Paula Williams; a son, Jim Williams; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.