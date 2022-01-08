ROSEBUD — Services for Richard Wright Ellison III, 65, of Baileyville will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Ellison died Thursday, Jan. 6, at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1956, in Temple to Richard Wright II and Nell Maxwell Ellison. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1974. He married Carolyn Fuchs on Sept. 27, 1975. He served as Falls County Precinct 3 constable from 1979 to 2001. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Rosebud. He worked for Heart of Texas Electric Co-op, KBS Electric in Bryan and was a rancher. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Brent Ellison of Rosebud; a daughter, Amber Ellison of Hearne; a brother, Mark Ellison of Austin; a sister, Dana Ellison of Rosebud; a stepbrother, Chris Metz; a half-brother, Dave Ross; two half-sisters, Melanie Hart and Jennifer Hart; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department or Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.