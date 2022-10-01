Services for Gary Curtis Jackson, 57, of Troy will be 10 a.m. today at Troy First Baptist Church.
Services for Gary Curtis Jackson, 57, of Troy will be 10 a.m. today at Troy First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Jackson died Friday, Sept. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Temple to William L.P. and Annie Louise Irish Jackson. He lived in Temple all of his life. He graduated from Troy High School in 1983. He earned two associate degrees from Temple College, one in 1985 and one in 1987. He graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton in May 1990 with a bachelor’s degree, and received a master’s degree in 1996. He attended Troy First Baptist Church. He worked for Temple College for 36 years, starting as a computer operator and retiring in 2021 as the associate vice president of finance. He also farmed land that has been in his family since 1880. He also served on the board of the Temple College Foundation, Little Elm Valley WSC and the Temple Founder Lions Club.
Survivors include a brother, Jimmy L. Jackson; and a stepbrother, Vern Thomson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple College Foundation (Gary Jackson Memorial), or the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the church.