ROCKDALE — Services for Andrew “Andy” Ervin Czimskey, 68, of Granger will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Czimskey died Tuesday, July 5.
He was born April 8, 1954, to Monroe and June Nygard Czimskey. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1972, and from Texas A&M University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. He had more than 20 years of experience as a landscape architect and worked for parks and capital improvement projects in College Station, Bellaire, Plano, Flower Mound and Buda. He also owned a residential construction business in Fort Worth. He was a Christian.
Survivors include three children, Elizabeth Czimskey, Caleb Czimskey and Erin Jones; a sister, Catharine Rousey; and a grandchild.
