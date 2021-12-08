Glen Dale
Beauchamp
Glen Dale Beauchamp of Belton, age 91, went to heaven peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Monday, November 29, 2021. His funeral arrangements include a visitation at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton on Thursday, December 9 from 4-7 p.m. A full military interment is scheduled for Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A procession led by the Patriot Guard Riders will travel from the funeral home to the cemetery prior to the interment. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Belton. Retired pastor Andy Davis will officiate at the memorial service along with Amedisys Hospice Chaplain Gary Baxley. Retired First Baptist Music Director Gary Bledsoe and his wife Jayne will sing, accompany, and lead music. Friends Janice Frazier and Kathy Winters will also sing and pray at the service.
Beauchamp was born in Rochester, Texas on November 15, 1930 to H.R. and Myrtie Beauchamp. He married Carole LaVaughn (Crockett) Beauchamp on August 16, 1952 in Ventura, California. They had a son, Stephen Dale Beauchamp, in 1954 in Abilene, Texas, and fraternal twins, David Ray Beauchamp and Debra Kay (Beauchamp) Kirkland, in 1957 at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan. The Beauchamps have seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Beauchamp retired from 22 years of military service with four years in the Navy (Point Mugu Naval Base in California, Korean War deployment), eight years in the Air Force (Dyess AF Base in Texas, Yokota AF Base in Japan, Beale AF Base in California), and ten years in the Army (Ft. Hood with two tours to Vietnam). His military retirement was in 1973 at Ft. Hood.
He and his wife and family lived in Killeen, Texas for 28 years where he worked as a Realtor for 13 years, was active in the Rotary Club, and attended First Baptist Church of Killeen. In 1992, he and his wife, LaVaughn, retired to the country outside of Belton, Texas. He served as deacon at First Baptist Church of Belton and was active in Sunday School leadership, Gideons, and senior activities. Glen expressed his love and gratitude to his wife, family, and caregivers from Amedisys Hospice, Tender Merices, and Visiting Angels regularly and was looking forward to his eternity in heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A complete obituary is available on the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home website: https://belton.harpertalasek.com/obituary/Glen-Beauchamp.
