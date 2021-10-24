Marilyn June Kirby, age 82, of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was born on the 25th day of March, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Nancy and Archie Kilby.
Marilyn graduated with a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling; she served as an LVN for 50 years helping loved ones and their families. She remained a resident of Central Texas for over 50 years. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her granddaughter Melissa Lawrence, and sister Jackie Nelson.
Marilyn is survived by her two daughters Melody Christian and Lauri Shoemaker; her three sons John Kirby, Shawn Kirby, and Joseph Kirby II; her sister Jeanie Raymond; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.