CAMERON — Services for Erna Mae Gann, 80, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Marlow Cemetery.
Mrs. Gann died Friday, May 5, at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1942, in Cameron to Choice and Lillie Mae Condray Baker. She was a homemaker, and a member of Milam Plaza Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, David “PeeWee” Gann of Cameron; four sons, Kenneth Gann, Clifford Gann and Dennis Gann, all of Cameron, and Aaron Gann of Waco; a daughter, Sharon Eickenhorst of Cameron; three brothers, Alton Baker, Harold Baker and Wilfred Baker, all of Cameron; two sisters, Joyce Gann of Cameron and Inez Crow of Milano; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.