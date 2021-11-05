SALADO — Services for Gemma Haley Maddox, 25, of Georgetown will be noon Saturday at Crawford Cemetery in Crawford with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Ms. Maddox died Wednesday, Oct. 27, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 15, 1996, in Austin to Robert Maddox and Cara Moore. She was an artist and singer.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Cara and Brandon Moore; a stepmother, Katherine Maddox; four siblings, Marissa and Christian Reynolds and Layla and Kennedy Moore; four grandparents, John and Iva Santos, Taddy Maddox and Jim Maddox; and three stepgrandparents, Alfred and Rosario Escoto and Benda Davis.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.