BELTON — Private family services for Don L. Quinn, 77, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Quinn died Friday, Jan. 27, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1945, to R.E. and Margaret Alexander Quinn in Belton. He graduated from Belton High School. He served in the Army. He married Nancy Hoffman on April 7, 1965, in Orange City, Calif. He worked as a truck driver for Western Auto until he retired in 2001.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Joshua Quinn of Trinidad, Colo.; two daughters, Jennifer Miller of Holland and Staci Baklik of Texas; three sisters, Delois Shed of Salado, Melissa Nichols of Temple and Elizabeth Brackett of Troy; and 10 grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.