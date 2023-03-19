BELTON — Services for Bobby Gene “Bob-Bob” Roberts, 75, of Killeen will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Florence Cemetery with Ryan Morrison officiating.
Mr. Roberts died Wednesday, March 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 4, 1947, to Edgar and Marie Roberts in Austin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne “NeNe” Roberts on Jan. 15, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammi Cooper of Rochelle and Keni Somerville of Midlothian; a son, Cully Reding of Kempner; a brother, Weldon Roberts of Georgetown; a sister, Reba Schweers of Spring; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.