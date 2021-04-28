Services for Mary Alice Andes, 96, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church of Temple with the Rev. Mike Snell officiating. Face masks are required.
Internment will take place at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Andes died Saturday, April 24, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Mexia to Troy Lindsey and Charles West Fowler. She married David “Dave” Andes in Abilene on Oct. 5, 1946, and was an executive administrative assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Gail.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Andes Calhoun and Maureen Andes Jistel; two sisters, Billie Jean Milburn and Lynora Noble; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 300 N Fifth St., Temple, TX 76501.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.