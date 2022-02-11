ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Diane “Suzy” Jones Stewart, 67, of Rockdale will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at her residence.
She was born July 24, 1954, in Harrison, Ark., to Edward and Evelyn Mattox Jones. She married Rodney Stewart on Dec. 17, 1976, in Forsyth, Mo. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Micheal Dean, David Dean and Josh Stewart; two daughters, Heidi Easley and Nikka Hardin; her mother; a sister, Sherry Jones; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.