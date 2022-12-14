Services for Michael Lee Brandes, 76, of Temple, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Brandes died Monday, Nov. 14.
He was born 1946 to Audine and Allen Brandes in Wichita, Kan. He attended Temple Junior College, the University of Texas, and the University of Texas Law School. He worked at Ray’s Drive-In, the Temple Daily Telegram, and practiced law in Austin. He graduated with his Masters from Luther Rice Seminary. He married Delores Schmit Brandes of Rosebud in 1965.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Meredith Brandes England of Frisco, and Bryanna Brandes Kenney of Hickory Creek; a sister, Jen Brandes Bartek; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to His Truth Ministries, PO Box 1964, Temple, TX 76503.