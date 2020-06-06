Services for Betty Rose Wallander Stockburger, 90, of Troy will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Stockburger died Wednesday, June 3, in Troy.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Bell, Calif., to Ernest and Margaret Wallander. She graduated from Bell High School in 1949. She attended Southern California Bible College. She married Earl Stockburger in 1954. She was a member of Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Mark Stockburger.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Stockburger of Troy and Lloyd Stockburger of Commerce City, Colo.; a daughter, Juanita Harris of Vista, Calif.; a sister, Mary Roth of San Marcos, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1023, Belton, TX 76502.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.