Services for Sylvia Garcia Torres, 64, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.
Mrs. Torres died Wednesday, March 22.
She was born Nov. 23, 1958, in Menard County to Juanita Abalos Amador and Alberto Garcia.
Survivors include her husband, Jose Adrian Torres; four sons, Tim Garcia, Ramon Avila, Mauricio Olivares Jr. and Jesus Enrique Olivarez; two daughters, Christina Rojas and Leticia Reina Avila Hernandez; three brothers, Alberto Garcia Jr., Tomas Delgado and Tony Mendoza Jr.; a daughter, Yolanda Flores; 20 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.