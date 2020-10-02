James Leon Ricks Sr.
James Leon Ricks Sr., age 79, of Temple, TX, passed away on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his children and long time companion Lillie Gross.
James was born January 14, 1941, to Clinton and Edna Hafen Ricks in Portsmouth, Ohio. He served and retired from the United States Army from 1959 – 1979, excelling to the rank of E5 Sgt.
He worked for the Louisiana Oil Rigs until retirement.
James loved spending time with his family and friends, having a cold beer and smoking some of the best brisket in town. James along with Lillie loved to visit the casinos with the hope of winning it big someday. He was also a member of VFW Post 4008 and VFW Post 1820 volunteering his time and always ready to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Buford Ricks, Clinton Ricks Jr., Norman Ricks, and Darrell Ricks.
Survivors are his children, James Ricks, Jr. (Lillian) of Temple, TX, Nancy Alcozer (Victor) of Belton, TX, Mary Millard (Joe) of Rippey, IA, Robert Ricks of Temple, TX, Steven Ricks (Rose) of Moody, TX and Jennifer Ricks of Temple, TX; two sisters, Deloris Risner of Sciotoville, OH and Naomi Ricks of Portsmouth, OH; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; ex-wife, Barbara Netter Ricks (1965-1992), and sister in law LaVonda Ricks of Portsmouth, Ohio.
Services will be held at a later date.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary