Services for Mead S. Miller III, 81, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Carolina Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Miller died Tuesday, May 26 at a local hospital.
He was born March 17, 1939, in Temple to Effie and Mead S. Miller Jr. He was a horse trainer for many years. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA).
Survivors include his wife, Sue Miller of Lott; a sister, Sarah Cockrill of Phoenix; and a brother, Mallory Miller of Little River-Academy.
A viewing will be held Friday evening at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80919, or www.justincowboycrisisfund.org.