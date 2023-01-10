Services for Johanna “June” Henderson, 82, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Friday in Volo Cemetery in Holland.
Mrs. Henderson died Friday, Jan. 6.
She was born Dec. 27, 1940, to John Lester and Lillian Inez Greeson Beadle. She grew up in Holland and Sparks. She attended Academy High School. She married David Eugene Henderson in 1982, and he preceded her in death in 2021. She worked as the Bell County assistant and County Clerk for 20 years.
Survivors include a son, Todd Anderson of Temple; a brother, Lester “Speedy” M. Beadle of Sparks; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.