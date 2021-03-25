BELTON — Services for Mary Ann Pharris Casey, 85, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. John Heckmann officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in The Grove.
Mrs. Casey died Tuesday, March 23.
She was born April 11, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn. She was adopted at an early age by Eleanor Mary Pfister and John Qualls Pharris. She grew up in Detroit. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit. She attended Detroit Conservatory of Music and Wayne State University. She married Herman Lee Casey Jr. in October 1963. In 1977, she moved to Tennessee and later to Florida. After retirement she moved to Central Texas, where she taught private voice and piano lessons. She was the costume designer for Temple Civic Theatre.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1977; a son, Daniel Eugene Motley; and a stepdaughter, Karen Casey Wiegle.
Survivors include a son, John Casey; four daughters, Suzanne Brown, Eleanor Odle, Emy Phelps and Gnora Fuson; four stepdaughters, Kathy Billings, Donna Harrison, Terry Mabey and Maureen Casey; 29 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.