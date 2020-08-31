Pedro B. “Pete” Cabiad
Pedro B. “Pete” Cabiad was born at Ft. Stotsenburg (Clark Air Force Base) in Pampanga, P.I. on 11/18/1937 to Simplicia B. Barayoga and Msgt. Pedro P. Cabiad. He passed from this life on 05/10/2020 at his residence in Killeen, Texas. He was one of many survivors of the Japanese invasion of the Philippines by family hiding in the jungles and rice paddies to avoid capture.
Pete graduated from Killeen High School in May of 1954. He attended the University of Texas and worked at the Austin State School. Pete was a professional student, always taking college courses and obtaining numerous degrees including - business management, accounting, investing and many others. He shared his vast educational knowledge by teaching young children and encouraging them to learn.
Pete served in both the Army and Navy branches of the military, receiving various awards and accommodations during his time in the service. A very learned man, he spoke 7 different languages fluently, serving as an interpreter on both the Pacific and Atlantic fronts.
After leaving the military, Pete held several administrative positions including manager of the Zales Jewelry Stores in Austin, Texas. He was musically inclined, sang and loved all types of music, dancing, collecting jewelry and coins, was a gourmet cook, horticulturist and supported animal causes.
He is survived by one brother, Gregorio Cabiad of Copperas Cove, sisters - Nelia (Glenn) Webster of Temple, Estrellita (Bruce) Nowlin of Tennessee, Leticia Stevenson of Belton and Simplicia (John) Linden of Denton. Also 24 nieces and nephews, with multiple generations of extensive nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings - Maria, Rose, Edwardo, Edelberto and Godofredo Cabiad. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas on 08/31/2020.
