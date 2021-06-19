CAMERON — Services for Richard Weldon “Dick” Spier, 75, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Monday in Mount Olive Memorial Park in Big Spring.
Mr. Spier died Thursday, June 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Big Spring to Billy Russell and Bobbie Viola Spier. He was a teacher and coach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, in 2004.
Survivors include two sons, Troy Allen Spier of Birmingham, Ala., and Christopher Scott Spier of Springfield, N.Y.; two sisters, Peggy Bethell of Cameron and Patti Purser of Greenwood; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.