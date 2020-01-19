Services for Edna Jackson Tuerck, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Mrs. Tuerck died Saturday, Jan. 18.
She was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Lamesa to Steve George and Ida Teague Jackson. She married Frank Tuerck on Sept. 20, 1958, in Durant, Okla.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Randy Tuerck; a daughter, Pamela Lomas; a brother, Jim Jackson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.