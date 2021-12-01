Services for Sally Fischer England, 91, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. England died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Bay City, Mich. She worked as a secretary at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt England; and a son, Michael England.
Survivors include three sons, Steven England of North Little Rock, Ark., Robert England of San Springs, Okla., and James England of Middletown, R.I.; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.