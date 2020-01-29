ROSEBUD — Services for retired Lt. Col. Edwin Robert Maas Jr., 86, of Briary will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Will Fountain officiating.
Mr. Maas died Sunday, Jan. 26, at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1933, in the Wilson community near Rosebud to Edwin Robert Sr. and Addie Mae Lunsford Maas. He graduated from CH Yoe High School in Cameron in 1950 and Texas A&M University in 1954. He married Opal Virginia Hill on June 12, 1954. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He flew over 100 missions during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of the 3M ranch in Briary. He was a member of the 12th Man Foundation, and the U.S. Air Force Association.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Mike Maas of Briary; a daughter, Margaret Burns of Kosse; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association, 1134 Finfeather Drive, Bryan, TX 77803.